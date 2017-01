Maggie Clara Blackwell Hale, 94, of Epps, died Friday, December 30, 2016.

She was a homemaker.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church east of Epps, LA.

Visitation as held on Tuesday, January 3, from 5-9 p.m.

Burial was in the Epps Community Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.