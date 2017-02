Lela Foreman Morgan, 89, of Tallulah died Tuesday.

She was a homemaker.

Funeral services were held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Waverly Baptist Church in Waverly.

Entombment was held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe following the services.

Visitation was held on Thursday, February 16th, at Waverly Baptist Church.

Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.