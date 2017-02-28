Funeral services for Laura Netherland, 74, of Farmerville, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Brown-Holley Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Robert Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville.

Mrs. Netherland was born May 29, 1942 in Rayville, LA and passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Farmerville, LA.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Greer, Sr. and Laverne Traylor Greer; daughter, Nancy Netherland; sister, Marie Lord.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Harvey Netherland of Farmerville; children, Stephanie Howard and husband, Dennis of Calhoun, Lori Griffin and husband, Shane of Ruston; grandchildren, Steven Taylor and wife, Megan, Christopher Taylor and wife, Lindsay, Cody Williams and wife, Stephanie, Caleb Williams, Andrea Barmore Garner and husband, Daniel, Megan Poindexter, Kyle Poindexter, Cole Poindexter, Brandy Lord, Justin Caviness, Ashley Maxwell and husband, Jeff, Garrick Griffin, Selena Himel and husband, Bart; great grandchildren, Chase, Anna Kate, Gavin, Ivy Jane, Destiny, Alexia, Olivia, Arianna, Aiden, Peyton, Luke, Leah, Gabby, Avery; great great grandchildren, Allison; brother, Emmett Greer, Jr. and wife, Vicki; sister, Elizabeth Coffey; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Steven Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Cody Williams, Caleb Williams, Garrick Griffin, Justin Caviness.

Honorary pallbearer will be Lee Greer.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.