Laura Jane Schmenk Burnette, 56, of Rayville, passed on February 7, 2017, after a short illness, leaving behind her beloved husband, Jim Burnette.

Laura was the daughter of Cletus and Florence (Tittiger) Schmenk, born February 17, 1960 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In addition to her husband, Jim, and mother, Florence Schmenk of Bartow, Florida, Laura is survived by her daughter, Tiffany (Jon) Damery of Plano, Illinois, step-children Reginald Burnette of Roswell, Georgia, Jim Burnette, Jr. of North Carolina, and Angela Larson of Oswego, Illinois. She is also survived by her five brothers and sisters, Margaret (Larry) O’Connor of Sweet Home, Oregon, James Schmenk of Romulus, Michigan, Joseph (Dawn) Schmenk of Dahlonega, Georgia, Steven Schmenk of Buchanan, Georgia, and Mary (Rick) Phillips of Fresno, California, sixteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Cletus Schmenk, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse and Frances Burnette.

Laura grew up in Milan, Michigan where she attended Immaculate Conception Elementary, Milan Middle School, and Milan High School, plus two years in college. Laura was retired from Caterpillar, Aurora, Illinois.

Laura was an active member of the Rayville community and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was the director of music and member of the Pastoral Council at Sacred Heart, president of St. Vincent DePaul Society, which assists needy people of the community, director of Care and Share, a food and clothing bank, and was also active in the Council on Aging and Celebrate Recovery, a Christian drug rehabilitation organization.

Laura loved her faithful pet family: Jack, Little Sister, Buddy, George, Nehemiah, Moses, and Henry who is gone but not forgotten.

Visitation was held at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville, Sunday, February 12, 2017, with a vigil service and rosary at at Mulhearn’s. Funeral mass was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rayville, on February 13, 2017 with Father Philip Pazhayakari officiating.

Burial followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville. Arrangements were provided by Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rayville.

