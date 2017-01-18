J.R. McWilliams

Funeral services for JR McWilliams, 53, of Rayville, were held Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Rev. Robert Stroud and Bro. Rick Berry officiating.

Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald.

JR was born December 19, 1963 in Monroe, LA and passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Rayville, LA.

JR is preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty McWilliams; stepfather, Jewel Little; daughter, Desirea Daniel McWilliams; and brothers, Donald Ray McWilliams, Randy Dale McWilliams, and Jerry McWilliams.

Survivors include his wife, Denise McWilliams of Rayville; son, Christopher McWilliams and wife, Wendy of Rayville; grandchildren, Reagan McWilliams and Raylee McWilliams; brothers, David McWilliams and wife, Jennifer of Luna, LA and Jim Bo McWilliams and wife, Priscilla of Springhill, LA; sister, Patsy Walters and husband, Lester of Haughton, LA; adopted mother, Linda Creed; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Donnie Ray Franks, Arnie Franks, Kenny Ray Pearson, Joey Hartman, Jerry Wayne Nobles and Chad Bledsoe.

Honorary pallbearers were Henry Lingefelt, Austin Cox and Chad Lingefelt.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.