Services for Mrs. Johnnie Sue Mullins, 67 of Mangham, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Rick Aultman officiating.

Interment will follow in Lone Cherry Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Winnsboro.

Mrs. Mullins was a homemaker and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, loved cooking, baking, sewing, and spending time with her grandkids and family. She was a very special and kind lady, and was considered Momma to everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Gladys Conley Graham, husband of 43 years, Sonny Mullins, and sister Ruthie Mae Graham.

Survivors include three daughters, Sunny Perry and husband Gayland of Mangham, Kyra Mullins and husband Carl Smith of Mangham, and Bridgett Carter and husband Rick of West Monroe; five grandchildren, Logan Herndon, Ethan Perry, Hunter Herndon, Zack Perry, and C.J. Smith; one brother, John Dale Graham of Mangham; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Richland Hospice.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 28th at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

