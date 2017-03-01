John Gordon Douchiere

Services for John Gordon Douciere, 73, of Wisner were Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel with Father Phillip Pazhayakari officiating.

Interment followed in the Douciere Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

John was born on January 11, 1943 in Monroe and passed from this life on December 23, 2016 in Wisner.

He loved fishing, working with wood, flying airplanes, flying model airplanes, spending time with his wife, Deborah, planting flowers, and working rose garden.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Ulysse Douciere and Cora Barnett Douciere; and two brothers,James Ulysses Douciere, Jr. and Stanley Robert Douciere.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Deborah Douciere of Wisner; a sister, Kathryn Marie Douciere; a niece, Kathryn Elaine Douciere; a nephew, David Guy Douciere and son Daniel Douciere.

Pallbearers were Gary Nobles, Mike Nobles, Jody Nobles, David Douciere, Russell Wilson and John Kreymer.

Visitation was Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the funeral home.

