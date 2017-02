Jay Roslee Sykes, 36, of Epps, died Tuesday, Feb. 21st.

He was an oilfield tool pusher.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 27, 2017 at Dunn Baptist Church at Dunn.

Visitation was held on Sunday, February 26th at Cox Funeral Home.

Burial was in the Newton Community Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.