Services for Janice Driskill Templeton, 89, of Rayville, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Holly Ridge Baptist Church on Jaggers Lane with Bro. Mac Dearman officiating.

Interment will follow in the Holly Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Janice was born on August 11, 1927 to Ben and Mae Driskill and passed away December 23, 2016 at the Rayville Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was a charter member of Holly Ridge Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for the young, hoping to make a difference in their future. She was devoted to being a Christian lady, wife, mother, and grandmother in every phase of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Woodrow Templeton; a daughter, Lola Templeton; and a grandson, Bill Cade; and seven brothers, Woodrow, Lee Ray, Fred, James, Dock, Lamar and Felson Driskill.

She is survived by two daughters, Lou Townsend and husband Sherman of Start and Linda Cade and husband William of Holly Ridge; a son, Larry Templeton and wife Angela of Holly Ridge; a sister, Betty Driskill Fox of Monroe; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Kraig Hunter, Bryant Fox, Harrison Givens, Tre’ Cade, Mickey Mims, and Donald Joe Driskill. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Evans, James Templeton and Ed Ellis.

Visitation will 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28,2016 at the church.

