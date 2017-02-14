Ethelle Crawford Fountain, 91, of Westhampton, NY, passed away January 31, 2017, in Woodbury, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held in Westhampton Beach, NY.

She was born July 2, 1925 Mangham, the daughter of Walter Clifton Crawford and Ida Joyner Crawford.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Ralph N. Fountain and Harold N. Fountain; and brothers, Wilton, Virgil and Aubrey Crawford; sister, Virginia Watson and by son Ralph.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Aurand and husband Tom of Woodbury, MN; her son, Clifton Crawford Fountain and wife Dorinda of Shokan, NY; grandsons, T. Christopher Aurand of Bangkok, Thailand and Kyle Aurand and wife Marielle of Lawrenceville, NJ; and many nieces and nephews and their families in Louisiana.