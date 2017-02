Donnie Johnson, 56, a resident of Pioneer and a state hospital worker, died February 18, 2017.

Services are Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Vaughn Street Church of Christ in Delhi.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.

Burial will be at Jones Cemetery in Pioneer under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.