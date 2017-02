Donald Ray Fuller, 59, a resident of Rayville and disabled, died February 23, 2017.

Services are Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Tennant Funeral Home Chapel in Rayville. Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2017 from 5-6 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.

Burial will be at Mt Wade Cemetery in Monticello under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.