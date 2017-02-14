Funeral services for Bobby Ray Wilson, 76, of Rayville, were held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville with Bro. Jacob Duvall officiating.

Interment followed in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville.

Bobby was born February 7, 1941 in Mangham, LA and passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 in Rayville, LA after a lengthy illness.

Bobby was a master plumber for 37 years, founder of Bobby’s Plumbing & Repair, along with co-founder wife and love of his life, Anginell “Angie”. Bobby was a well humored, family man and an avid fisherman. He loved the outdoors second only to his live for his precious Mrs. Angie, the love of his life. He had a great appetite for life and loved visiting with his children and grandkids.

Bobby is preceded in death by his son, Danny Ray Wilson; parents, R.B. and Ella Dee Gilley Wilson; and sisters, Margaret Templeton, Sarah Mae Wilson, and Cleo Sisson.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Angie Wilson; son, Mark Wilson and wife, Lisa; stepson, Ron Daily and wife, Ashley; grandchildren, Joshua Wilson, Cole Wilson, Gracie Wilson, Brett Roane and Ethan Daily; and brother, Buddy Wilson.

Pallbearers were his grandsons, Cole Wilson, Ethan Daily, Brett Roane, and Josh Wilson, nephew, Paul Sisson, and long time friend, Percell Green.

The family would like to give special thanks to his health care workers, Lydia Bradshaw, Stephanie Jo Dennis, Wendy Monnin and Jennifer Bennett.

