Funeral services for Betty Jean Carter, 81, of Rayville, were held Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville, with Bro. Jeff Thomas, Bro. Johnny Smith, and Bro. Chris Crawford officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Betty was born July 3, 1935 in Rayville, LA and passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 in Monroe, LA after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Betty was a charter member of the Eastside Baptist Church. She was also a member of a Pekeno Group and she enjoyed going fishing, traveling and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan R. Carter; parents, Ernest and Fannie Greer and siblings, Evelyn Burkett, Ernie Greer, and Clyde Ray Greer.

Survivors include her daughters, Beverly Weeks and husband, Wade of Start and Lisa Rich and husband, Jamey of Start; grandchildren, Logan Moore and fiancée, Rheagan Ross of Start and Megan McKinney and husband, Roman of Delhi; sister, Frances Boren and husband, Walter “Bo” of Rayville; sisters-in-law, Kat Greer of Holly Ridge and Carolyn Greer of Alexandria; brother-in-law, J.D. Burkett of Gretna, LA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Trae Greer, Bud Rogers, Austin Gibson, Walter “Jr.” Boren, Justin Boren and Billy Wayne O’Neal.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.