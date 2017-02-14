Funeral services for Mrs. Audie Weems Mercer, 97, were held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Lone Cherry Baptist Church, with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating. Burial was in Lone Cherry Baptist Church Cemetery, all under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.

Mrs. Mercer was born in Winnfield, LA on February 8, 1919, and passed away on February 6, 2017, in Rayville, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel James Weems and Martha Curry Weems; her beloved husband of 58 years, Willie ‘Cooter’ Mercer; sons, Stanley Mercer, Harvey Mercer, Pete Mercer, and Sidney Mercer; daughters, Ruth Mercer McKay and Rose Mercer Jones; son-in-laws, Jerry Barton and Wayne Poindexter; brothers, Ordrie Shirley, Elbert Shirley, Grady Shirley, C.W. Weems, Albert Weems, Sr, Clinton Weems, Luther Weems, and Lloyd Weems; and sisters, Eula Baum, Eunice Linder and Myrtle McVay.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenny Mercer and wife Vicki and Tommy Mercer both of Mangham, LA.; daughters, Dot Faircloth and husband Dee of Vidalia, LA., Jewel Barton, Judy Barton and husband David, Trudy Wiggins and husband Roy, Wanda Thames and husband George, Deborah Poindexter, all of Mangham, LA.; and son-in-law, Billy Ray ‘Dood’ Jones, Sr. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 14 great great-grandchildren; and by one sister, Vaudie Weems Upton of Delhi, LA.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mrs. Mercer has a total of 108 blood descendants. She dedicated her whole life to serving others and was a very dedicated wife who always wanted the best for her 14 children. She loved gospel music; her family will always have the memories of her humming or singing one of the old gospel hymns. She enjoyed playing the piano and taught her two oldest daughters to play as well. She will be loved and remembered by all, for many generations to come.

Rest in peace, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the church.

