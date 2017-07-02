Funeral services for Alda Belle O’Neal, 93, of Rayville, were held Friday, February 3, 2017 at the First Baptist of Rayville with Dr. Eddie Wren officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville

Alda was born March 8, 1923 in Rayville, LA and passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in Rayville, LA after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Alda was a member of the Woodlawn Baptist Church in Rayville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tandy and Alma Kolb; sisters, Sybil Robinson and Elma Ruth Bruce; and brother, Clyde Kolb

Survivors include her sons, Jim O’Neal and wife, Paige of Ruston and Forrest O’Neal of Rayville; grandchildren, Justin O’Neal and wife, Danyelle of Ruston, Haley Jones and husband, Casey of Shreveport, and Robin Taylor and husband, Scott of Naperville, IL; great grandchildren, Anniston O’Neal, Baylor O’Neal, Hadley Jones, Kendal Wambsgans, Avery Wambsgans, Reece Taylor, and Sidney Taylor; brother, Alton Kolb and wife, Joy of OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Levi Bryan, Greg Binning, Casey Jones, Justin O’Neal, Charles Johnston and Larry Milby

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.