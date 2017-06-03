Albert W. Riggs III

assed away February 28, 2017 in Monroe.

Mr. Riggs was born in Houston, Texas on August 12, 1937. He has been a resident of Shreveport for 74 years. Three years ago, he moved to Richland Parish to be near his family.

Mr. Riggs was a member of Broadmoor Methodist Church. He graduated from Byrd High School in 1955 and attended Centenary College. He began his career with United Gas Pipeline Co., then with Penzoil. He was Supervisor of Lease Records for Arkla Exploration Co. when he retired. He served in the Louisiana National Guard for 8 years, where he was awarded many Expert Shooting metals.

Mr. Riggs was preceded in death by his parents-Albert W. Riggs Jr. and Agatha Hatch Riggs; Dell Raley Riggs, his wife of 52 years; an infant son; and a special brother-in-law-Lucky Raley.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sue Riggs Molsberry; three nephews-Mark, Brian and Charles Molsberry of the Houston area; one great nephew, Matthew Molsberry; three great nieces, Melissa, Sarah, and Kathryn Molsberry. Also surviving Mr. Riggs are his wife’s niece-Kitty Raley Barron and nephews, Ted and Clint Raley; many great nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law-Helen Raley.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Union Methodist Church in Richland Parish. Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.