Year in Review: Taking a look back at 2016

January

• Delhi Charter School has received a letter grade of B from the state department of education based on its school performance score of 91.6. This is based in part on a graduation index of 97.6 percent and a an average ACT score of 19.9. In addition, the school a financial performance score of 100. The school achieved a perfect score which reflects a fund balance of 90.2 percent, an unqualified audit report with no findings, a debt to assets ratio of .09 percent and all required reports submitted on time.

• The Richland Parish Library staff and board was excited about making upgrades to all three branches. The results of those upgrades can now be seen at the Rayville branch.

• Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Street to celebrate the life of the late civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King. A number of churches and elected officials took part in the parade, which was led by grand marshal Mrs. Ola Bunnitt and also featured marching bands from Ferriday High School and Rayville High School. Winners in the floats competition were Order of Eastern Star Love Chapter 49, first place; Mt. Zion BC, second place; and Bright Water AME, third place. Following the parade, the crowd gathered at the Rayville Civic Center for the youth activities. Sunday festivities were capped with a banquet at the Rayville Civic Center where Mayor Jamie Mayo served as guest speaker.

February

• The board of directors of Cross Keys Bank along with CEO, Michael Vizard announced Chief Credit Officer Shane Bridges has been appointed as the ninth president to serve in the bank’s 114-year history.

• The Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce celebrated its official launch with its first Business After Hours event at the Feed Lot in Rayville. The event provided a networking opportunity for business owners and the community to build upon existing and new professional relationships, discuss issues and help each other with common concerns.

• The winners of this year’s Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Parade have been announced. In the classic cars division, Calvin McKenzie won first and third place while Armand Breard won second.

In the school float’s division, Delhi Charter School took first place and Delhi Elementary School took second place.

In the commercial floats division, Miss Brandi’s School of Dance won first place. In the clubs and organizations division, Girl Scout Troop #60 took first place, Epps Helping Hands took second place and Richland Parish 4-H took third place. In the riding clubs division, Ki Allen’s Riding School took first place and Red Hill Cowboy Church took second place.

• A group of missionary’s from Baldwinsville, New York was in Delhi, helping citizens in a variety of ways. In addition to painting the civic center, the group threw a Valentine’s Day banquet for the town, proving a cakewalk and other carnival activities for residents. Members also worked in individual homes, replacing flooring, building ramps and repairing porches.

March

• An alliance between Delhi Charter team B, “The Minutemen” and St. Paul team E, “Robowolves” pulled off a devastating win against the Holy Cross teams C and H “Robotigers” at the 2016 Louisiana State VEX Robotics Championship. Team captain and driver Layne Reddick, lead spotter Alex Sullivan, head mechanic Devin Rone, and lead scout Nicole New competed against the top 24 teams in the state.

• Richland State Bank board chairman Robert W. Calvert Jr., has announced that Emmett L. Brown Jr., was named Director Emeritus by the Bank’s board of directors. In his statement, Calvert said, “Emmett Brown has been a vital part of Richland State Bank for well over 30 years, and we are honored to have him accept the role of Director Emeritus. He is a dear friend of so many in Richland Parish and has positively affected countless lives.”

• Will Edward Jones was presented his Certificate of Fifty Years Membership in R.F. McGuire Lodge #209 during a special ceremony Feb. 11. The presentation was made by Past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of the State of Louisiana Roy McDuffie. The event was also attended by R.F. McGuire past masters Joe Comeaux, Wilson Cook, Adren Alderman, Gordon Davis Jr., and Will E. Jones Sr.

• Heavy downpours and unprecedented flooding across north Louisiana have farmers and ranchers dealing with a familiar foe – the consequences of Mother Nature. “We’ve got water in places we’ve never seen it,” Dustin Morris, a Richland Parish farmer said.

Morris said corn planting was well underway across north Louisiana, and it appears that all of that corn seed and the diesel fuel used to plant it is now wasted.

April

• District 34 State Senator Francis Thompson, Congressman Ralph Abraham and Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford returned from an agricultural trade mission to Cuba. Thompson, who chairs the Louisiana State Senate agriculture committee, said the trip’s goal was to put Louisiana first in line as a trading partner when trade with Cuba is allowed again.

• Voters in Richland Parish School District 4passed a bond issue by an overwhelming margin. Voters in precincts 02 and 03 and parts of 01, 04, 08 and 10 passed the measure by 62.66 percent of the vote with 302 votes in favor of the tax and 180 votes against it. Richland Parish School District No. 4 is now allowed to incur debt and issue bonds up to $12 million for up to 20 years at 8 percent interest or less.

• The Rayville High School JROTC rifle team finished first overall in competition during the North Louisiana Rifle Match. With seven awards and first place trophy. The team placed in the following categories: Leon Green, Gold in team Average; Christopher Hughes, Silver in team average; Romeshia Sanders, Bronze in team Average; Romeshia Sanders, Silver in the Highest Score in a single match; Leon Green, Gold in highest average for the season; Cheyenne Digiovanni, Gold for the most improved; Lexi Cheek, Silver in the G.U.T.S. match; and the Rookie Award goes to Michael Hutson for the most improved young shooter during the 2015-2016 school year.

• The Stronger Economies Together Parish leaders met April 20 at the Delhi Civic Center and were hosted by Mayor Jesse Washington, Mayor of Delhi. Five of the Northeast Louisiana Economic Development Region’s Parishes, selected as Stronger Economies Together (SET) regions,. are Morehouse, Madison, West Carroll, East Carroll and Richland. Tana Trichel, NELEA President/CEO, Skip Smart, Community Development Director for Louisiana Economic Development joined USDA leader Lee Jones, Set Director and staff. NELEA is joining 21 other regions across 13 states participating in SET.

May

• Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson and the officers of the Rayville Police Department held a moment of prayer in recognition of National Police Week.

• Richland Parish deputies responded a crash involving an 18 wheeler and train at 8:25 a.m. May 5 at the railroad crossing on Gin Road near US Hwy 80, west of Rayville. The truck’s lowboy trailer was loaded with a large farm tractor. The trailer high centered the railroad tracks and became lodged. The driver had exited the truck to access the situation. The Kansas City Southern train struck near the center of the trailer causing damage to the trailer and its load within minutes of the trailer being stuck on the tracks.

• The Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery honored veterans with the dedication ceremony of a carillon and with a Memorial Day program. The carillon, donated by AMVETS as part of their ongoing program, wwas dedicated at 11 a.m. May 27 at the cemetery.

June

• The Richland Parish School Board received a clean audit for the 2014-2015 school year. The audit, performed by Allen, Green & Williamson, LLP, CPAs, reported on compliance with internal controls over financial reporting and on compliance with Government Auditing Standards as well as compliance with the requirements of each major federal program handled by the school board. There were no findings in the audit which means there were no material misstatements or non-compliance with major programs.

• Gary Gilley was sworn in as the new Richland Parish Sheriff June 30 in the courtroom on the third floor of the Richland Parish Courthouse. A reception followed on the first floor of the courthouse.

July

• The Richland Parish American Legion Post once again sent representatives from each of Richland Parish’s high schools to participate in the annual Boys and Girls State events. The events were held June 26 through July 2 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

• The long-awaited Richland Parish Learning Center opened in Delhi.

Officials cut the ribbon on the facility which is located next to the Delhi Civic Center. The plan for the learning center was started under former Mayor Jimmy Hopson, continued under the leadership of former Mayor Lynn Lewis and was finally completed last week under the leadership of Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington. Originally budgeted at $1,247,5000, the cost of construction to this point has been $960,540, all funded through Louisiana’s capital outlay program.

The facility includes classrooms, a basketball court and meeting space which can be used by the community. There are also plans to expand the facility to include space for the Council on Aging.

• Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis announced renovations at John H. Hooks Jr., Memorial Airport would be funded by an FAA grant of more than $400,000. The project will fund crack sealing and seal coating of 3,998 feet of the runway to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and minimize foreign object debris.

August

• Mangham Mayor Johnnie Lee Natt, alderwoman Zona McKay and former mayor Robert Neal Harwell received 24-year-pins from the Louisiana Municipal Association in honor of the 24 years of they have spent in service to the Town of Mangham.

• The Town of Rayville’s mosquito elimination program was under way.

Town employees sprayed for mosquitoes twice a week to eradicate the insects. “This is something we do every year,” Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis explained. “We spray twice a week in an attempt to limit the mosquito population in the Town of Rayville.”

• Richardson Medical Center officially cut the ribbon for the new Northeast Louisiana Health Center Aug. 10. The health center, which provides full medical services including family, children and women’s health care services is located on the grounds of Richardson Medical Center in Rayville.

September

• Delta Work Ready Academy provides a unique opportunity for motivated, drug-free, out-of-school Richland Parish youth between the ages of 16 and 21. The students will pursue their Hi-Set diplomas and earn Work-Ready credentials such as OSHA 10 General Safety, FEMA Emergency Management, Welding and C4M manufacturing. Each approved student will earn $7.25 an hour for attending classes and making steady progress toward his or her goals.

• Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, secured additional funding for 22 rural hospitals throughout Louisiana after he and other members of the Louisiana delegation successfully convinced the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to revisit a ruling that affected these hospitals’ Medicaid reimbursement amounts.

CMS approves Disproportionate Share Hospital funds to Louisiana’s small rural hospitals (fewer than 60 beds) as required by the Medicaid State Plan Amendment (SPA).

October

• The 5th District Attorney’s Office began training during the implementation phase of the new case management system that was funded by a grant from the Louisiana Supreme Court. The grant was worth approximately $100,000 and covered software, hardware, implementation and training cost as well as interfaces with various local government offices. Employees from West Carroll, Richland and Franklin participated in training and instruction using real case data.

• Several landowners were upset at the idea of their land being taken to develop high-voltage power lines to benefit out-of-state power companies. Organizers of the Southern Cross Project say it is designed to facilitate the development of additional Texas wind projects for transmission to markets in the Southeastern U.S. by creating the capability to move electricity bi-directionally between the Texas and the southeast regions.

November

• District Attorney Mack Lancaster reported that the Fifth District Attorney Office recently received notice that it passed the 2015-2016 Compliance Review Audit conducted by the Department of Children and Family Services. This contract review requires compliance with regulations addressed by applicable Office of Management and Budget Circulars, Louisiana Revised Statutes, and provisions within the contract. Lancaster reported he was proud to say that his office received a 100 percent compliance rate after a review of areas noted above.

• Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Undersecretary Homer Rodgers was the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Day Program in Rayville. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion sponsor the event, set to start at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on the courthouse steps in Rayville. The American Legion Auxiliary will serve refreshments in the courthouse lobby before the function.

• Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., was been named the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce’s Member of the Year. Dr. Abraham, a native and current resident of Richland Parish, is a member of the chamber. He owns a farm in Alto and has previously opened a veterinary clinic in Rayville and medical clinic in Mangham. Chamber Chairman Scott Franklin presented Dr. Abraham with the award at the Chamber’s first-ever banquet held at the Rayville Civic Center on Tuesday night.

December

• Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon says Richland Parish homeowners in Mangham Fire District 4 can expect significant rate reductions in their fire insurance premiums, effective Dec. 12.

Donelon recognized firefighters and local officials in Mangham Fire District 4 for the improvement of their fire protection grading from Class 5 to Class 4.

• Three juveniles were arrested following an armed robbery in Rayville. The Rayville Police Department responded to an armed robbery Dec. 11 in the parking area at San Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 702 Harrison Street in downtown Rayville.

The initial investigation revealed two black males wearing dark clothing approached the victim while they were seated in their vehicle waiting on a pick up order from the restaurant. The witness said one suspect’s face was partially covered and one’s face was exposed. A third male watched from the corner for anyone who might have disrupted the act.

Three juveniles were later arrested by the Rayville police in connection with the investigation.