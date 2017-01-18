Two seek Delhi alderman spots; school board members unopposed

Qualifying ended Friday for three special elections in Richland Parish.

James Hough of Rayville was the only candidate to qualify for the school board seat in District 4.

Chris Pruitt of Mangham was the only person to qualify for the school board seat in District 9.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, two candidates will be on the March 25 ballot for the alderman’s seat in District D. Todd Spinks Sr. and Lennon Whitney both qualified to run for the position.