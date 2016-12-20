Two arrested, one sought in home invasion

Two people have been arrested for a home invasion in Rayville and police expect to make a third arrest.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said his office received a call that a home invasion had occurred on Dec. 14. One of the men reported to have taken part in the home invasion was said to have had a gun.

Two days later, Investigator Jerry Davis spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the home invasion.

After stopping the vehicle for a traffic violation, Davis began to identify the occupants. While he was in the process of approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, Davis noticed the driver had a hand gun between his legs.

At this point, Davis escorted the driver, later identified as Justin Kelley, 19, of 134 Laura St., Rayville, to the Rayville Police Department for questioning.

Upon arrival at the police station, Kelley gave a voluntary confession to his involvement in the home invasion and also offered information about two other suspects who were involved.

Kelly was charged with home invasion, illegal possession of a firearm and no child restraint.

Based on information obtained from Kelley, a 17-year-old juvenile was later arrested and charged with aggravated home invasion.

Chief Robinson commends Davis and other officers involved for their handling of the case. He added the investigation is ongoing and a third arrest is expected.

“We will continue to fight crime in this community,” Robinson said. “I have said numerous times before and I’ll sai it again. For every action there is a reaction.