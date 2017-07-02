Two arrested following New Year’s Eve burglary

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into the New Year’s Eve home of a Rayville family.

Deanna Hubbard and her family were at church when a group of suspects broke into her home and stole several thousand dollars worth of items around midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said items taken included three televisions, two laptop computers, an Xbox 360 and numerous games, a guitar and an amplifier among other items.

“I have to admit I didn’t have a lot of faith in the Rayville Police Department,” Hubbard said. “But I was wrong. They have been able to recover many of the items stolen. I didn’t think they could do it.”

Robinson said they his department was able to solve the case after Investigator Jerry Davis developed a lead. When he questioned his suspect, the young man confessed and led the police to some of the items as well as one of two alleged accomplices.

Rayville police arrested Hoxie Fair, 19, of 7 Loop Road, Delhi, and Rashad Naylor, 18, of 315 Blackmon St., Rayville, in connection with the burglary. Both suspects were charged and taken to the Richland Parish Detention Center to be booked. Fair was charged with house burglary and Naylor with simple burglary.

“We worked a lot of hours on the case, but that’s what you do,” Robinson said. “You keep working the case until it’s solved. I want to commend my officers on bringing the case to a successful resolution.”