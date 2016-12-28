Tip leads Rayville police to drug arrests

Two Mississippi men were arrested in Rayville after a woman complained to police she feared for her safety.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said the arrest occurred on Christmas day when a woman phoned the police department, telling the dispatcher she was in a blue vehicle at in the Raceway parking lot and did not feel safe because of drugs and guns in the car.

Officer Jessie Morris was on patrol in the area and responded to the call. As he pulled into the parking lot, he observed a blue Toyota Camry at the southeast gas pump. When Morris pulled into the parking lot, the car left, heading north.

Morris established probably cause an initiated a traffic stop of the car at the I-20 west bound ramp. Officer Phillip Chowns assisted.

The female passenger was placed in the read of Morris’ vehicle. The two male suspects existed their vehicle without incident and were placed at the front of Morris’ vehicle.

While Chowns was inspecting the vehicle to make sure no other suspects were inside it, he noticed a strong odor commonly associated with marijuana. They then deployed police K-9 Stef and received a positive alert for drugs in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a digital scale, a box of plastic sandwich bags and a baggie suspected to contain marijuana.

Further search of the vehicle yielded seven Hyrdocodone and a pack of cigarillos commonly used to smoke marijuana.

When Morris opened the rear door of the unit, he noticed a clear plastic baggie containing a white powder suspected to be cocaine on the floorboard beneath one of the suspects.

Both men were transported to the Rayville Police Department where they were charged and then transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Fredrick Thurman, 21, of 19 Pine Lawn Drive, Brandon, Miss., was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Drug (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) and possession of a Schedule II Drug (cocaine).

Kelvontae M. Hill, 19, 110 John Henry Drive, Brandon, Miss., was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Drug (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone).