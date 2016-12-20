Three juveniles arrested after armed robbery

Three juveniles have been arrested following an armed robbery in Rayville.

The Rayville Police Department responded to an armed robbery Dec. 11 in the parking area at San Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 702 Harrison Street in downtown Rayville.

The initial investigation revealed two black males wearing dark clothing approached the victim while they were seated in their vehicle waiting on a pick up order from the restaurant. The witness said one suspect’s face was partially covered and one’s face was exposed. A third male watched from the corner for anyone who might have disrupted the act.

One of the suspects was wielding a firearm and ordered the victim to give up their cell phone and purse. Once the suspect had obtained these items, they fled north up Louisiana Street onto Railroad Street and disappeared. The victim then ran into the restaurant and the police were contacted.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson and Investigator Jerry Davis, along with other members of the department, investigated the incident and closed it with the arrest of three juveniles on Dec. the 13.

The Rayville Police Department would like to remind everyone that with the Christmas holiday approaching, these incidents tend to happen more often, along with residential burglaries.

“We ask that if anyone notices any suspicious activity they need to contact the Rayville Police Department,” Chief Robinson said. “Also if you’re going to be away from home, please contact us to patrol your property.”