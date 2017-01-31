Stockhow honors long-time ag educator

The Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show’s Board of Directors dedicates the 2017 show to Harvey Patton.

Patton showed livestock at this very show in the 1960s and his experiences with his participation led him to the occupation that he chose. He was a vocational agriculture teacher for thirty-three years, serving in two school systems in northeast Louisiana. He spent 25 years in East Carroll Parish at Monticello High School and eight years in West Carroll Parish at Oak Grove and Epps High School.

He raised seven sons who were deeply involved in the FFA and 4-H programs, as were many more students whom he taught, as well as exhibiting in the NELA District Livestock Show. The District show had an impact on his personal life as well as his sons’ lives, and, since they are going into the fourth generation, his grandchildren are now approaching the age to be involved. Patton’s father showed at the first youth livestock show in New Orleans in the 1930s.

From the years of 1996 to 2009, his family or one of his students showed seven Champion and nine Reserve Champion market hogs at the NELA District Livestock Show.

Patton serves on the Board of Directors of the District Show, has represented Louisiana agriculture teachers on the State Swine Committee for a number of years and has served on the State Fair Swine Committee, as well. For several years, he also served on the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Pork Producers.

His generosity of helping others and giving back is why the Board of Directors is proud to honor him for the 2017 show.