School board members meet training standards

Richland Parish’s school board members have met their continuing education requirements for the year.

School board members are required to obtain at least six hours of continuing education annually. At least one of these hours must be on ethics.

The achievement was acknowledged during Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Richland Parish School Board.

Billy Calvert earned five 2016 Workshop credit hours and one 2016 Ethics Governance hour.

Bobby Joe Chapman earned 8.5 2016 Convention credit hours and one 2016 Ethics governance hour.

Alece Copeland

earned 8.5 2016 Convention credit hours and one 2016 Ethics governance hour.

Connie Dove earned 8.5 2016 Convention Credit hours and no ethics training.

Kevin Eppinette earned five 2016 Workshop Credit hours and one 2016 Ethics Governance hour.

Marie Lewis earned 6.5 2016 Convention Credit hours and one 2016 Ethics Governance hour.

Keith Pruitt earned 8.5 2016 Convention credit hours and one 2016 Ethics governance hour.

Moses Wilkins earned 8.5 2016 Convention credit hours and one 2016 Ethics governance hour.

Eugene Young Jr., earned 8.5 2016 Convention Credit hours, five 2016 Workshop Credit hours and one 2016 Ethics Governance hour.