RPSO seizes gun, drugs during recent traffic stop

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office seized a gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the I-20.

Deputies made a routine traffic stop Jan. 10 on 1-20. During this stop, deputies became suspicious and conducted a vehicle search which led to the discovery of hypodermic syringes, a glass smoking pipe, illegal pills and methamphetamines, along with a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Brandy Stanley, who is on parole, was charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute methamphetamines, possession of CDS Schedule IV, unlawful possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael McDonald, who is on parole from Terrebonne Parish, was charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute methamphetamines, possession of CDS Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, illegal window tint and speeding.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley would like to commend his deputes for taking that extra step on routine calls to help keep the community safe.

Sheriff Gilley continues to urge the public to be aware of their surroundings and if they suspect illegal activities please contact the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Department at 728-2071.