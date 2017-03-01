RPSO recovers stolen vehicles

Three people have been arrested at the end of an investigation which began in October in Start.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said his investigators originally discovered GMC pickup truck which had been reported stolen from Plano, Texas, at a residence in Start. The truck had a value of $39,0000.

During the course of the investigation, a 20-foot tandem trailer and John Deere excavator valued at $22,5000 was discovered in a field in Dunn. The equipment had been reported stolen to the West Monroe Police Department.

Arrested in connection with the investigation were, Jennifer Dickson, who was charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things; Jeremy Williamson, who was charged with four counts of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia; and David Dickson, who was charged with four counts of illegal possession of stolen things.