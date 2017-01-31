RPD, RPSO and state police seize drug lab

Local authorities worked together this week to seize a vehicle carrying meth lab equipment.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said RPD Officer Joshua Green was patrolling the Pilot Travel Center in Rayville when he observed a suspicious truck with a camper parked on the south end of the parking lot. The man and woman who occupied the vehicle seemed nervous.

Rayville officers then contacted the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatcher and learned the people involved were Danielle Minter, 32, of 425 Walters Road, Benton, Ken., and Waylon Knott, 44, of 2515 Pleasant View, Tenn., and that both were fugitives.

After instructing both suspects to stay out of the vehicle, Green said he could smell a strong odor of gas coming from inside the vehicle. He also noticed a clear tube containing an unknown brown residue and two drain opener containers.

Contact was then made with the sheriff’s office in reference to a suspected methamphetamine lab. Upon the arrival of deputies, a search warrant was obtained which resulted in the discovery of narcotics and it was learned the vehicle was used to manufacture methamphetamine.

At this time the RPSO narcotics unit arrived and the case was turned over to them. Minter and Knott were turned over to the sheriff’s deputies and taken to the RPSO criminal investigation department for questioning and later transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Minter and Waylong were each charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a clandestine drug lab.

“I would like to thank the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Rayville Fire Department and the Louisiana State Police for their assistance,” Chief Robinson said. “As I always say, when law enforcement works together for the same common goal, the results are positive. Although this could have been a dangerous situation, thank God it was resolved safely.”