Richland youth wins 4-H state championship

Madelynn Skipper of Richland Parish 4-H was one of the young people from across Louisiana named as a state champion during the 82nd Annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show Feb. 11-18 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Skipper was named state champion for her Reserve Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Hereford Bull.

To qualify for the state show, Skipper had to first participate in parish and district livestock shows. At the state show, 2,198 youths exhibited 1,806 breeding animals, 1,239 market animals and 435 pens of broilers and 1,057 exhibition birds, according to the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show manager Dwayne Nunez.

Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined more than 2,000 state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, hogs, poultry and sheep.

Although the event showcases examples of the state’s important livestock industries, LSU AgCenter administrators say it is much more than that.

“This show is much more about recognizing champion young people than it is about naming champion animals,” said Bill Richardson, LSU vice president for agriculture. “Every youngster who participated in this show is a champion because of the dedication, skills and knowledge they’ve demonstrated by caring for their animals.”