Richland students offered opportunity to earn credits

Richland Parish students have a chance to earn free college credits this summer by taking part in the Entergy Jump Start Academy.

The academy will be held from June 5 through July 3 at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Monroe Campus.

Students will be able to earn three high school credits and seven college credits.

Credentials students may earn include C4M Module 1, C4M Module 2, NCCER Core, First Aid/CPR, OSHA 10 General Industry, Forklift Driver and Work Keys.

Transportation will be provided free to Delhi, Mangham and Rayville high school students with priority given to Jump Start students.

The academy is funded by Entergy and Louisiana Delta Community College.

For more information, call Georgia Ineichen at 728-5964, ext 221.