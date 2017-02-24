RHS sophomore wins art contest

Rayville High School sophomore Xavier Carter has been named this year’s winner of the Louisiana Council for Exceptional Children’s annual Super Conference cover art contest.

Carter, who is the son of Lakeshi Poole, has been in the Richland Parish Talented Visual Arts program for six years. His teacher is Patricia Ezell.

The theme for this year’s contest was “To the Classroom and Beyond.” Two winners are selected from the submitted entries. The first place winner receives $150, their art work framed, and a complimentary copy of the program displaying the artwork on the front cover, while the runner up receives $50, their artwork framed, and a complimentary copy of the program displaying the artwork on the back cover.

Carter likes to play sports, draw and paint. He doesn’t have a favorite artist, but is drawn to urban art.

He plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where he will major in art.

He credits his mother and his grandmother with influencing his art the most.

“My grandma and my mom have always told me, ‘You can do it!’” he said.

The LACEC honored the winners of their Yes I Can! awards, scholarship recipients, cover art winners and others at a reception Jan. 30 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Louisiana First Lady, Donna Edwards, was present to hand out the awards and extend her congratulations for their accomplishments.