Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton Alumni Association slates open house

The Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton Alumni Association will host an open house and Black history month celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at 102 Cotton St., Rayville.

The public is invited to see the many improvements and additions that have been made to the alumni center. Visitors may also view the history of the school along with photos, class rosters and two trophy cases full of awards.

Visitors are also invited to become a member of the Alumni Association You don’t have to be a graduate or have attended the school in order to become a member.

The group accepts all who wish to preserve the legacy of this last remaining building from Rayville Colored/Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton High School.