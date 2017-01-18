Rayville police make several drug arrests

The Rayville Police Department made several drug arrests in unrelated incidents over the past week.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said the first arrest came Jan. 9 after a suspected theft was reported at Chevron in Rayville.

Officer Joshua Green was dispatched to investigate the complaint. Upon arrival, a search was conducted of the suspect’s backpack. In addition to a bag of merchandise, Green discovered a small black bag which contained a smoking pipe and four small clear bags containing crystal residue.

Rebecca Fuller, 28, of 200 Earline St., Rayville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on theft of goods.

The second arrest took place Jan. 12 when Officer Jesse Morris and K-9 Officer Phillip Chowns responded to a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by the manager who was yelling for them to stop a white semi from leaving the parking lot.

Morris turned on his blue lights and followed the truck. As the truck stopped, the officers were joined by Richland Parish Sheriff’s Deputy James Herrington.

The suspect, Michael Foster, 39, of 100 Nita St., New Iberia, exited the truck and began walking toward the officers. Foster was given several commands to stop but initially ignored them. When he finally stopped, deputies handcuffed him. At this time Herrington discovered a small white container on the ground near Foster. Upon examining it, the box was found to contain a small green straw, a small black baggie and one clear baggie containing clear crystals which were suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.

Morris and Chowns began a search of the semi. Foster told them all he had left was in a red duffle bag in the cab. The bag contained a glass pipe used for smoking meth.

Foster was then transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Robinson said the cooperation between his officers and Herrington demonstrated “It it always a blessing when local officers and deputies can work together for a common goal.”

On Friday, a West Monroe man was arrested after leading police on a chase through downtown Rayville.

Robinson said officers Jeramy Booker and Jessie Morris were standing outside the Rayville Police Department when they observed a grey Mercury SUV with no license plate and playing extremely loud music pull up to the red light beside the police department.

Both officers got into their vehicles and hit the emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

At the same time Officer Austin Self was running stationary radar on Highway 80 at Margaret Street and observed the vehicle traveling at 39 miles per hour in a 25 zone. Self also turned on his emergency lights and signaled the vehicle to stop.

At this point the vehicle stopped and Morris made contact with with the driver, identified as Robert Kelly, 37, of 1616 Arkansas Road, West Monroe. While Morris was telling Kelly why he’d been pulled over, Kelly put the vehicle in drive.

Morris then advised him to place the vehicle in park and step outside. Instead, Kelly sped off at a high rate of speed. Officers Morris, Booker, Self and Joshua Green pursued the SUV. Kelley wrecked the SUV and continued running on fit.

Kelly was quickly captured and handcuffed. At this time Booker discovered a bag of synthetic marijuana lying next to the suspect. They also found a silver and black handgun underneath his chest and another bag of synthetic marijuana.

Meanwhile, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Jeffery Hesser discovered a 10-gram bag of synthetic marijuana from the front of the wrecked SUV.

Kelly was then transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center where he was charged with disturbing the peace by loud music, no driver’s license, speeding, resisting arrest by flight, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute.

Chief Robinson commended his officers and Richland Parish deputies for working together to keep the town safe and reminded citizens of his zero tolerance policy for crime.

“We will continue to be on the look out for violators,” Robinson said.