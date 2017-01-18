Rain can’t dampen spirits at Martin Luther King parade

Richland Parish residents lined the streets of Rayville on Monday as they took part in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in spite of the rain.

Several churches and other organizations participated with a float. The float winners were first place, Antioch #1 Baptist Church; second place, Bright Water AME; and third place, Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

General Trass and Raville High School bands also participated.

Events started off the night before with Gerald Brown, giving the key note address at the MLK banquet. Johnathan Wallace was awarded the Marie Lyons Hill Achievement Award and the Rayville Junior High School eighth grade boys basketball team were presented with a certificate of recognition for outstanding achievement in winning the championship tournaments at numerous schools.

The Martin Luther King Memorial Society would like to thank all public officials, churches, civic groups, schools and businesses for helping to make the annual event a success. Special thanks also go out to Mangham and Delhi officials for their participation.