Poverty Point hosts morning hike March 4

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led hike which will showcase the mounds, earthworks and nature found in the park on March 4.

Beginning at 10 a.m. in the museum, there will be an introductory video followed by the 1-2 hour hike (depending on the pace of the group).

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1600 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theater, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour (when in season) and any interpretive events taking place at the site.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577.

The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information about the site, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.