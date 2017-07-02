Police jury eyes tax to support community

The Richland Parish Police Jury may offer voters the opportunity to vote on a new tax to help community organizations this fall.

After meeting with Council on Aging Director Beth Whatley Monday night, jurors agreed to move forward with exploring the possibility of placing a sales tax on the October ballot which would generate funds for the Council on Aging, LSU AgCenter and fire departments.

Whatley originally asked the jury to allow the COA to ask for a one mill property tax which would generate about $200,000 a year for the organization.

Juror Patrick Stubblefield suggested expanding the tax to aid other agencies.

“We could also help the fire departments and the AgCenter,” he said.

Juror Steven Craig also suggested changing the tax from a property tax to a sales tax.

“With a property tax, everybody votes but only property owners have to pay,” he said. “With a sales tax, everybody can vote and everybody pays.”

The jury will continue to study the measure in order to determine how much money a sales tax would bring in, who would be included and what size it would need to be in order to be effective.

Whatley said the COA is in dire need of funds because while expenses continue to rise, revenue from state and federal sources continues to decrease due to budget cuts.

In addition, she said, changes in the way the state requires the COA to operate is making it difficult to keep going.

The newest rule change, she said, is that the COA must how it brings in enough money each month in revenue to cover expenses. Since the COA operates on donations and annual drive, showing consistent monthly revenue is difficult.

“So they’re is requiring you to do something they don’t even do themselves,” Craig said, noting it seemed to a case of the federal and state government setting up a program and then deciding to let other people pay for it.

Juror Sharon Gee asked the jury to look into what would be needed to place the tax on the ballot and Whatley agreed to put together a plan to show how much money is needed to serve the whole parish.