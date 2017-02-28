Pipeline company updates residents on projects

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, a unit of Kinder Morgan, has signed binding, 20-year precedent agreements with MMGS and Mitsubishi Corporation to move 900,000 dekatherms per day of natural gas from new and existing receipt points on TGP’s system to a new point of interconnection in Cameron Parish.

The Southwest Louisiana Supply Project is designed to provide transportation to the growing southwest Louisiana market.

The project includes additional interconnections from new pipeline laterals in the area of Delhi, Louisiana and enhancements to Tennessee Gas Pipeline’s existing pipeline system to allow for bi-directional flow to the region.

The project is designed to provide transportation of natural gas to an existing point of interconnection with Cameron Interstate Pipeline, LLC.

The approximately $170 million project will include the construction of a natural gas compressor station in Franklin Parish, modifications to an existing compressor station, a new pipeline lateral approximately 2.4 miles in length located in Madison Parish and a new lateral approximately 1.4 miles in length located in in Richland Parish.

The project is expected to generate approximately 300 construction jobs at its peak and over $4.1 million in annual revenue to state and local taxing bodies.

The economic impact of construction for the project would be significant as workers will reside locally and rely upon nearby businesses, housing and support services during the construction period.

Multiple federal and state agencies will be involved with the approval and oversight of the project, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.