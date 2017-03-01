Pipeline company aids law enforcement, youth

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan is working to show its support for Richland Parish.

Kinder Morgan Vice President of Public Affairs Allen Fore visited Rayville and Delhi Dec. 29 to make donations to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Delhi as well as discuss his company’s current project in the area.

Kinder Morgan contributed $12,000 to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office to support the department’s enhanced public safety efforts. The funds were used to purchase 20 bullet proof vests for patrol officers.

“On behalf of the Richland Parish Sheriffs Office we would like to thank Kinder Morgan for their donation, which has enabled our department to purchase the finest up-to-date bullet proof vest available to law enforcement,” Sheriff Gary Gilley said. “Words cannot express my gratitude to Kinder Morgan for taking such a vested interest in the safety of our deputies and our community.”

“Kinder Morgan is proud to support the Richland Parish Sheriff s Office as it protects the patrol officers who are working to keep their communities safe,” Fore said. “We recognize the need to support critical public safety efforts and applaud the Sheriff s Office for its initiative.”

Fore also visited the Delhi Learning Center where he made a donation of $1,565 which will be used to purchase equipment for the center.

“This is a pretty impressive facility you have here,” Fore said. “A lot of communities don’t have something like this.”

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington said he appreciates Kinder Morgan’s donation and it’s concern for the community. He also took the opportunity to remind young people that tutoring is available through the center and is a vital part of its service to the community.

Kinder Morgan is responsible for the Southwest Louisiana Supply Project which is designed to provide transportation of natural gas to the growing Southwest Louisiana market. The project includes additional interconnections from new pipeline laters in the area of Delhi and enhancements on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline’s existing system to allow for bi-directional flow to the region. The project is designed to provide transportation of natural gas to an existing point of interconnection with Cameron Interstate Pipeline.

The $170 million project will include the construction of a natural gas compressor station in Franklin Parish, modifications to an existing compressor station, a new pipeline lateral approximately 2.4 miles in length in Madison Parish and a new lateral approximately 1.4 miles in length in Richland Parish.

The project is expected to generate approximately 300 construction jobs at its peak and more than $4.1 million in annual revenue to state and local taxing bodies.

The economic impact of construction for the project would be significant as workers will reside locally and rely upon nearby businesses, housing and support services during the construction period.