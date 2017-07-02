Monroe woman dies in accident near Alto

A Monroe woman died after being ejected from a vehicle Friday night near Alto.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Feb. 3, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 15 approximately one-eighth of a mile east of LA 135.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 45-year-old Cornelius Lamb of Sterlington, was traveling west on LA 15. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and entered a ditch. After driving into the ditch the vehicle began to rollover, striking a utility pole and fire hydrant.

Lamb was not injured during the crash. An unrestrained passenger, 40-year-old Sholonda Hill of Monroe, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. Lamb was issued a citation for careless operation. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of seatbelt use. Louisiana law requires that every person in a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Statistics show that the chances of surviving a violent crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

Taking the time to buckle up before every trip is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

In 2017, Troop F has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths.