Lions Club offers camp for children

Applications for a summer vacation full of fun for special needs youth in the Richland Parish area are now being accepted by member of the Delhi Lions Club.

The Louisiana Lions Camp is located north of Leesville and will open May 28.

There will be a one-week session for youth with pulmonary disorders, two one-week sessions for youth from 6-14 with diabetes and two one-week sessions for visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired youth of ages 7-19.

There is no cost to parents for the camper’s stay. All requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions and each applicant requires Lion sponsorship.

For more information about the camp, you are urged to contact, Fred Eubanks of the Delhi Lions Club at 341-7402 or 428-0024.

You may also visit the camp’s website at www.lionscamp.org.