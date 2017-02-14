Kindergarten registration set in Delhi

Delhi Elementary School and Delhi Charter School will host a joint kindergarten open house and registration

for students living in the Delhi School Zone.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Delhi Civic Center, located at 232 Denver St.

The following items are required to register:

• Social Security Card of child;

• Birth Certificate of child;

• Completed Shot Record of child;

• Three proofs of residence (such as a rent receipt, income tax form, utility bill, homestead exemption, voter precinct registration or automobile registration).

To register, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30.

Information will be shared concerning Majority-to-Minority transfers and changes to the upcoming school year. These changes are a result of the recent Consent Order by the Court.

Parents are encouraged to participate in this registration so preparations can be made for your child for the 2017-2018 school year.