Farmers hear about worker protection rules

New worker protection standards will require more work and record-keeping on farm operations, Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU AgCenter county agent in Franklin Parish, told producers at the Northeast Louisiana Crops Forum on Feb. 9 in Delhi.

Some of the new regulations went into effect in 2016, with additional changes being phased in this year and full implementation set for Jan. 1, 2018, she said.

“The changes are substantial, and producers are encouraged to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website, refer to the WPS Quick Reference Guide and review the available checklists to be familiar with the new requirements and ensure compliance,” Pinnell-Alison said.

Changes with the greatest impact for producers include worker age restrictions, exclusion zones, employee training, record-keeping and posting requirements, she said.

To apply or handle pesticides, or enter fields where pesticides have been applied before the re-entry interval has expired, employees must be 18 years old or older except for immediate family members.

Exemptions for family members have been expanded under the new regulations, she said.

Employers are encouraged to become certified trainers because a grace period is no longer allowed for new hires, and new employees on a farm must be trained their first day on the job, she said.

A certified trainer must be either a private or commercial certified applicator who has completed an approved program.

The AgCenter no longer administers pesticide certification testing, but trainer programs are available by contacting the AgCenter, she said.

Employers must adhere to stricter record keeping for worker training and pesticide application postings. Posting fields is now required for any pesticide that has a re-entry interval of 48-hours or longer, Pinnell-Alison said.

During the meeting, LSU AgCenter Associate Vice President Rogers Leonard said indications are good that Gov. Edwards will spare higher education in the current round of budget cuts.

“In northeast Louisiana, the research stations we have will continue to exist,” Leonard said.

Two vacancies, an entomologist and state soybean specialist, will be filled soon, he said.