Epps woman arrested after alleged shooting

A West Carroll Parish woman was arrested Dec. 14 after shooting her husband in Epps.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 14, the Epps Police Department, along with West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, was called to 150 Jackson Heights Road in Epps in reference to a shooting. Once on scene it was determined that 43-year-old Larry Carroll had been shot. A short time later, Carroll was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Epps Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division to assist with the investigation. During the course of the investigation, Carroll’s wife, 44-year-old April Sollars, confessed to shooting Carroll.

As a result of the investigation, LSP Detectives obtained an arrest warrant through the 5th Judicial District Court charging Sollars with one count of LRS 30.1 – Second degree murder. Sollars was arrested on the warrant and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail without incident. This case remains under investigation.