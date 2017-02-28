Early voting March 11-18 for Delhi election

Early voting for the March 25 election will be held March 11-18 in the Richland Parish Registrar’s office in the basement of the courthouse in Rayville.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. daily excluding Sunday beginning March 11 and ending March 18.

Election day is scheduled for March 25 and polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The only item on the March 25 ballot is the alderman’s election in Delhi District D. Todd Spinks Sr., and Lennon Whitney will run against each other for the position.

As a reminder, Louisiana law requires a picture identification card to vote at the polling place.

This can be a Louisiana Driver’s License, a Louisiana Special ID card, or other generally recognized picture identification card. If you do not have a picture ID card, you may be asked to sign a “voter identification affidavit” which will be attached to the Precinct Register at the polling place.