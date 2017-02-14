Drugs seized near Delhi

A routine traffic stopped led to a drug arrest and the seizure of contraband

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle Jan. 31 on LA 17 north of Delhi for traffic violations. During this stop deputies became suspicious of the passengers’ behavior and actions and obtain consent to search the vehicle from the driver.

During this search deputies seized a backpack from where the passenger was sitting. Inside this pack, deputies seized 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, one half ounce of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of marijuana, along with digital scales, baggies, a scoop and a metal smoking pipe.

The diver was issued a traffic citation and the passenger, Darian Ball, 23, was arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on the charges of possession of Schedule I CDA with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule 00 CDS with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.