Deputy injured in accident

Sheriff Gary Gilley stated at approximately 10:13 a.m. Feb. 24, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terrance Gray was west bound on US Highway 80 at Bee Bayou. A white Ford Mustang driven by Kedrick Hutchinson was headed east bound on US Highway 80 turned in front of Deputy Gray’s unit. Deputy Gray made an evasive maneuver to avoid Hutchinson’s vehicle and struck a parked 18-wheeler on the shoulder at the S-Mart, formally Cannon’s Grocery.

Deputy Gray was transported to Richardson Medical Center in Rayville and later air-evacuated to Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria, LA in stable condition.

Hutchinson was cited by Louisiana State Police Troop F for expired driver license and failure to yield while turning left. This accident is still under investigation by Troop F.

Sheriff Gilley ask that you please keep Deputy Gray and his family in your prayers.