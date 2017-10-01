Dean sworn in as judge, Kramer as assistant DA

Joshua Dean, Justice of the Peace swears in Steve Dean, wife Jane is holding the Bible, and son Jonathan and wife Miranda look on. The swearing in took place at the Franklin Parish Courthouse Dec. 28. In she second photos, Judge Dean swears in Michael Kramer of Winnsboro as the new Civil Assistant District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District as Kramer’s family and District Attorney Mack Lancaster look on. Kramer is filling the position Dean vacated to become a judge.

District Attorney Mack Lancaster has named Michael E. Kramer of Winnsboro as the new Civil Assistant District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, including Franklin, Richland and West Carroll Parishes, to replace Steve Dean who was recently elected Judge.

Kramer began his legal career in Winnsboro in 1976 where he has continually practiced for 40 years. Kramer’s duties will include the representation of public bodies, including school boards, police juries, libraries, fire districts and public hospital boards.

Lancaster stated that he felt Kramer could step right in to replace Dean due to his vast civil law experience and prior representation of public bodies.

Lancaster would also like to extend his thanks to Steve Dean for the work he did during his tenure as the Civil ADA.