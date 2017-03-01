Deadline draws near for annual Delhi Stockshow parade entries

The Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Grand Parade will be held Feb. 3 with the theme “77 Years -- Still Rockin’ and Stockin’.”

Live music starts at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies for the parade beginning at 10 a.m.

Entries for the parade must be postmarked no later than Jan. 15 and

mailed to the Assistant Parade Director at Delhi Town Hall, P.O.

Box 277, Delhi, LA 71232 or emailed to colemceacharn@gmall.com

or you may take them to Nancy Tate at Delhi Town Hall.

Entry forms may be picked up at Delhi Town Hall or you can call 878-3792 and Nancy or Cole will email you an entry form.

A new event this year will be the classic/antique car show contest. First prize will be $200 with $100 for second place and $50 for third.

For commercial floats by any form of business, first place prize will be $100 with $80 for second, $60 for third and $40 for fourth.

For floats by adult clubs and organizations, first place will be $160 with $140 for second, $120 for third and $100 for fourth.

School and club organizations can win $275 for first place, $250 for second, $225 for third, $200 for fourth, $175 for fifth, $150 for sixth and $125 for seventh place.

Bands will receive $500 for each band with a maximum of six bands in the parade. An entry form must be completed and emailed (or mailed) to the parade director or returned to Delhi City Hall by the Jan. 15 deadline. Bands report to First Street (west end) in the old

Hogan’s grocery parking lot. The parking area runs parallel with Hwy. 80 and the railroad tracks. Bands must be in place at 9:30 a.m. and report to Darlene Eubanks.

Floats report promptly at 9 a.m. on Detroit Street for judging. All floats must bear an identification card on the left side. Disorderly and unsightly floats will be disqualified.

Horse riding clubs should fill out an entry form and e-mailed or mail it to Nancy Tate at City Hall or hand deliver it to Delhi Town Hall no later than Jan. 15.

Coggins may be checked in order to ride in the parade. Horses must be kept in control at all times. Horses and riders must be presentable, which means horses must be maintained and groomed and rider appropriately dressed for parade. No riding double allowed for the safety of horses, riders and spectators.

Horseback riders must be in line at 9:30 a.m. First place prize for riders is $100 with $50 for second place.