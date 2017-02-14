Author to present WWII scrapbook Feb. 21

Carole Cotton Winn, a 1961 graduate of Rayville High School, returns to the town in which she grew up Feb. 21 to present her book “My darling, A World War II Scrapbook” at Rhymes Library at 10:30 am as well as at the Richland Parish Library at 5 p.m.

The book is based on letters her father, W.D. Cotton, wrote to his wife and daughter while serving in World War II.

When Carole and her brother Steve opened the Army trunk stored in the attic of their deceased parents’ Rayville home, they found inside hundreds of letters from their father to his “darling” wife and infant daughter, written while First Lieutenant W.D. Cotton was overseas during World War II serving in the Army Officers’ Reserve Corps. In addition to the letters (dating back to 1943, the year Carole was born) there were artifacts he had sent home during the war.

“My brother brought the Army trunk down, and when we opened it, it felt like treasure. The letters became the treasure that was hidden in the fields that we didn’t even know existed. It was like a gift from God,” she said.

Several years after discovering the letters Winn began to read her father’s letters, which led to a nightly ritual of reading, reflecting on, and typing out the letters. “I was longing on Christmas Eve two years ago to know what my dad was doing on Christmas Eve in 1943, which was the year I was born,” she said. “It was like a real deep desire to know where he was. He was gone my very first Christmas.”

One letter concluded with “Maybe when I get home I will write a book.” He also stated, “Save this for the War Scrapbook.” Inspired by his letters and feeling the need to share his experiences with others, Winn decided to compile her father’s letters, newspaper clippings, and artifacts and write a book, using “my darling” in the title because it was the salutation he had used in each of his letters.

In describing the book, Winn says, “This full-color hardcover volume, 244 pages and indexed, has more than 400 images of Britain, Belgium, Germany and France; it contains original letters and war artifacts. It offers a personal account of World War II as experienced by a north Louisiana senator and lawyer who enlists and sets off on an experience that, like thousands of Americans, changed his life and that of his family. Dad’s letters, his artifacts, and his uniforms led me to a richer understanding of his life and a greater appreciation of the free and beautiful life he provided for me.”

W.D. Cotton and his wife Anna Mae Allen (known affectionately as Puddin by many) were active citizens of Rayville.

He practiced as an attorney in the law firm he established with his partner as Cotton and Bolton and he served as President of the Louisiana Law Association. In 1942 he was elected as Louisiana senator from the 32nd District and served until he was called to active duty. He was Chairman of the Board of First National Bank and active in the Kiwanis on the local and distract levels. Mrs. Cotton served as President of the American Legion Auxiliary and President of the Richland Parish Library Board of Trustee for many years. They invested themselves in the Rayville United Methodist Church and were active LSU fans, as both were LSU graduates.

Walter Cochran describes Mr. Cotton as “Mister LSU, Mister Kiwanis, Mister Louisiana Bar, Mister Methodist” and Mr. W.D. He said of him “We shall not see his like again.”

Carole Cotton Winn has served 42 years in the United Methodist ministry as a retreat leader, pastor, spiritual director and pilgrimage guide. She and John Winn, also a Methodist pastor, have created a salutary rhythm of life with children and grandchildren who enliven their home in Slidell.