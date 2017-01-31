Annual crops forum set for Feb. 9 in Delhi

Agriculture producers interested in updates on the latest research in corn, cotton and soybean production can attend the 2017 LSU AgCenter northeast Louisiana crops forum on Feb. 9 at the Delhi Civic Center.

In addition to covering a variety of pertinent topics geared to help producers increase profitability, the meeting has been approved for private applicator recertification, said Richland Parish AgCenter agent Keith Collins.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the meeting set to run from 9 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be provided.

LSU AgCenter experts will cover key topics, including nematode management; fungicide use in corn, soybeans and cotton; insecticides; and managing weed resistance with residual herbicides.

The program will also include a review of new Worker Protection Standards (WPS) that went into effect in January.

Collins can be contacted at 728-3216 or kcollins@agcenter.lsu.edu.